Armenia and UK sign defense cooperation plan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia and the UK have signed a plan on cooperation in defense for 2018, which includes more than 20 actions scheduled in education and training facilities of the two states.

On March 12-13, London, the Armenian delegation led by Head of Defense Ministry’s Defense Policy Department Levon Ayvazyan took part in the meetings on Armenian-British political and military, bilateral cooperation.



The meetings in this format are held annually, by turns in Yerevan and London.



The parties summed up the results of bilateral cooperation in defense in 2017 and agreed to implement programs on collaboration in a number of new areas.