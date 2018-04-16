Armenian Police: The rallies might be dispersed

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Police has made a statement today, noting that the actions organized by MP Nikol Pashinyan "are paralyzing the traffic in a number of streets of vital significance for Yerevan and restricting the constitutional right of free movement for hundreds of citizens”.

“The Armenian Police warns that such actions can lead to crimes against the lives, well-being and property of the citizens.



The Armenian Police explains again that an assembly accompanied by mass disruptions of public order, although peaceful in nature, can be subjected to limitations through actions that the police considers necessary depending on the given situation. Those actions can be to the extent of dispersion of these rallies,” reads the statement.