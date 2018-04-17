Armenian police ready to break up the protest “at any moment”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian Police has issued a new statement, calling on the demonstrators to refrain from illegal actions.

“As we have announced earlier, a decision was made to break up the protest organized by the member of the Armenian National Assembly, Nikol Pashinyan.

As required by the law, we have notified Nikol Pashinyan about the mentioned decision this morning.

The organizer of the protest has ignored the demands of the police and failed to fulfill his duties, instead choosing to call on the people to continue the protest and the actions that disrupt the public order.

Under Article 33 of Armenia’s Law on Freedom of Peaceful Assembly, in this situation the police is authorized to break up the protest with special means, provided for by the Law on police.

The Armenian Police is ready to fulfill this duty at any moment. In that regard, we call on the demonstrators to refrain from illegal actions in order to avoid undesirable consequences.

Given the mentioned consequences, we call on the journalists on the scene to keep a reasonable distance from the protesters,” reads the statement.