Davit Tonoyan emphasizes strict adherence to ceasefire

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan met with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk on May 17.
Tonoyan attached importance to strict adherence to the ceasefire regime with Azerbaijan and stressed it was necessary to avoid provocations and destabilization of the situation.
The Defense Minister introduced Ambassador Kasprzyk to current state of affairs at the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border and Artsakh-Azerbaijan Line of Contact, as well as frequency and nature of ceasefire violations.
Davit Tonoyan shared his concern over recent bursts of activity on the Azerbaijani side, which resulted in wounding of Artsakh Defense Army soldier Shamkhal Petrosyan.
