Armenia to improve foreign language education in schools

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the Government session today, Prime Minister of Armenia ordered to raise the level of foreign language education in public schools.
He instructed Armenian Minister of Education and Science to prepare suggestions for improvement of foreign language classes in one month, schedule included.
“It is extremely important for us to be able to ensure quality teaching of foreign languages in our education system,” Prime Minister said.
