Armenian pupils make on top 3 in Lithuania contest

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Two Armenian pupils took the second and third places in the final stage of the English Public Speaking Competition organized by LCC International University in Klaipeda, Lithuania.

Lithuanian Embassy in Armenia informed Mediamax that the second place is occupied by Baghdasar Grigoryan from YSMU High School “Heratsi”, Yerevan. He is granted a free-of-charge English summer course in Lithuania.



The third place is occupied by Nikolay Nasonov from Secondary School No3, Ararat.



The winner of the contest is a Lithuanian pupil, who was granted a free semester at LCC University.



Armenia took part in the competition for the first time this year.



The national stage of the contest was held on February 24 and involved 42 high school students.



LCC President Dr. Marlene Wall told Mediamax that this is the first step of cooperation between Armenia and the University.



“I think as we move to a long term relationship with Armenia we would be very glad to be developing scholarships that are specific to top academic students in the country that fit our criteria. We look forward to having more Armenians on our campus,” Marlene Wall said.