A Horizon 2020 office to open in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Levon Mkrtchyan and European Commissioner for Science, Research and Innovation Carlos Moedas discussed introduction of new scientific programs in Armenia as part of Horizon 2020 requirements.
The Ministry of Education informed that the meeting in Brussels also included talks on opening a Horizon 2020 office in Armenia.
Minister Mkrtchyan attached importance to creating the office as an important way to prepare Armenia’s scientific society for requirements of Horizon 2020 and provide corresponding consultations.
The EU Horizon 2020 Framework Programme was launched in Armenia in 2014 and will continue until 2020.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.