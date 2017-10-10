A Horizon 2020 office to open in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Education and Science of Armenia Levon Mkrtchyan and European Commissioner for Science, Research and Innovation Carlos Moedas discussed introduction of new scientific programs in Armenia as part of Horizon 2020 requirements.

The Ministry of Education informed that the meeting in Brussels also included talks on opening a Horizon 2020 office in Armenia.



Minister Mkrtchyan attached importance to creating the office as an important way to prepare Armenia’s scientific society for requirements of Horizon 2020 and provide corresponding consultations.



The EU Horizon 2020 Framework Programme was launched in Armenia in 2014 and will continue until 2020.