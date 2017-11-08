Vanadzor pupils to deepen their knowledge of English

Yerevan/Mediamax/. English learning club was opened at Vanadzor Basic School №3 named after H. Tumanyan.
Armenian Ministry of Education and Science noted that the club will provide the community’s children aged 9-16 with additional knowledge in English language.
The program is implemented within the frames of “Generation of change” education initiative, supported by British Council in Armenia.
Director at British Council Armenia Arevik Saribekyan informed that the program will be continuous: English clubs will be opened in 4 more marzes.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.