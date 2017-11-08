547 views

Vanadzor pupils to deepen their knowledge of English



Yerevan/Mediamax/. English learning club was opened at Vanadzor Basic School №3 named after H. Tumanyan.

Armenian Ministry of Education and Science noted that the club will provide the community’s children aged 9-16 with additional knowledge in English language.

The program is implemented within the frames of “Generation of change” education initiative, supported by British Council in Armenia.

Director at British Council Armenia Arevik Saribekyan informed that the program will be continuous: English clubs will be opened in 4 more marzes.

