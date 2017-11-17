Armenia to deepen French language studies

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan said that strengthening of cooperation with friendly country like France is very important for Armenia both in terms of bilateral relations and within the frames of the European Union and francophone countries.

Minister Mkrtchyan said this during his meeting with newly-appointed Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte.



Levon Mkrtchyan emphasized that Embassy of France in Armenia has always attached special importance to the Armenian education system, providing significant support for the sector.



Touching upon the activities of French University in Armenia (Université française en Arménie (UFAR)) and the process of providing deeper studies of French language at schools, Minister Mkrtchyan remarked that: “Only friendly nations and states can provide similar saturated education programs.”



Ambassador Lacôte noted that the main topic of his discussions in 1 month of his activities in Yerevan was issues of education system.



“There are only a few countries, with which France has established such deep relations in education sector,” Jonathan Lacôte said.



He informed that the plans are underway of expanding the activities of UFAR, as well as supporting deeper French language studies at schools.