Araratian Baccalaureate gains international recognition

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan said today that the Araratian Baccalaureate (AB) program has gained international recognition.
Minister Mkrtchyan has made that announcement at the meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.
According to Levon Mkrtchyan, the UK NARIC (National Recognition Information Centre) study has found the Araratian Baccalaureate equal to top educational programs in the world and comparable to the overall General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level standard of the UK.
Levon Mkrtchyan has reported that high schools nationwide are installing the system of centers of excellence: more than 20 schools in Armenian marzes and Artsakh have rolled out the Araratian Baccalaureate program and retrained the teaching staff according to the program.
At the same time, the AB Teacher program has developed the certification component, which is aimed at discovering good teachers, improving the system of category assessment, and securing arrival of new expert teachers to the school.
