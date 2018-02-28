Araratian Baccalaureate gains international recognition

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan said today that the Araratian Baccalaureate (AB) program has gained international recognition.

Minister Mkrtchyan has made that announcement at the meeting with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan.



According to Levon Mkrtchyan, the UK NARIC (National Recognition Information Centre) study has found the Araratian Baccalaureate equal to top educational programs in the world and comparable to the overall General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level standard of the UK.

