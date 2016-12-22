We were always frank and honest with Iran, Armenian President says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenian presidential residence hosted the greeting ceremony for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who arrived in Armenia on the official visit, and the meeting between the leaders of two countries.

“You are a welcome and awaited guest for the people of Armenia. We hope that your first official visit will convey a new spirit to our cooperation. Armenia-Iran friendship comes from the depths of the centuries, and we formed interstate relations in 1992 based on that firm foundation. Twenty five years later I am happy to state that we had no moments of confusion all this time. We are grateful to Iranian government for the careful attitude towards relations with us. We also were always frank and honest in our relationship, and we are ready to continue in the same manner,” Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said.



“We consider Armenia a friendly country, and we wish to develop our bilateral relations and make them even warmer,” Hassan Rouhani said.