Armenian President is on working visit to Russia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan went today morning on a working visit to the Russian Federation.
Serzh Sargsyan will participate in Security Council session of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held in St. Petersburg.
According to Russian sources, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will not be present at the mentioned meetings.
