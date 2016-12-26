1180 views

Armenian President is on working visit to Russia


Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan
Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan

Photo: Նախագահի մամուլի ծառայություն


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan went today morning on a working visit to the Russian Federation.


Serzh Sargsyan will participate in Security Council session of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and Supreme Eurasian Economic Council to be held in St. Petersburg.

According to Russian sources, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will not be present at the mentioned meetings.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | December 26, 2016 15:44
Seyran Ohanyan: April offensive legitimized Artsakh borders

Army and Police | December 26, 2016 11:05
Air Defense units start training at Russian base in Armenia

Foreign Policy | December 26, 2016 10:34
Armenian President is on working visit to Russia
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2016