Russian citizens to visit Armenia with internal passports

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian government approved today the decision to give citizens of the Russian Federation the opportunity of entry, exit, stay and movement in the territory of the Republic of Armenia with Russian passports (internal passports).

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan reported that the changes in the agreement, signed between Armenia and Russia before, will ease entry of Russian citizens to the Republic of Armenia, contributing at the same time to promotion of tourism, as well as development of ties in trade, economy and other sectors.



By another decision of the Armenian government, entry visa requirement for citizens of Armenia and United Arab Emirates will be lifted.