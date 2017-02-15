501 views

Armenian FM to meet mediators in Munich


Edward Nalbandian
Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will visit Germany on February 16-17 to participate in Munich Security Conference.

Armenian MFA informed that the Minister scheduled a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

Minister Nalbandian will also have other bilateral meetings.

