Armenian FM to meet mediators in Munich

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will visit Germany on February 16-17 to participate in Munich Security Conference.
Armenian MFA informed that the Minister scheduled a meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs.
Minister Nalbandian will also have other bilateral meetings.
