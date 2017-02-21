Mehriban Aliyeva is appointed First Vice President of Azerbaijan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree today, appointing First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva First Vice President of the republic.
Trend reports this news with reference to the official website of the Azerbaijani President.
Mehriban Aliyeva is the head of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and member of the Azerbaijani Parliament.
