906 views

Mehriban Aliyeva is appointed First Vice President of Azerbaijan


Photo: https://panamapapers.icij.org


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree today, appointing First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva First Vice President of the republic.

Trend reports this news with reference to the official website of the Azerbaijani President.

Mehriban Aliyeva is the head of Heydar Aliyev Foundation and member of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | February 21, 2017 15:14
Armenia to increase disaster resilience

Foreign Policy | February 21, 2017 13:44
Armenian Prime Minister to visit Georgia

Politics | February 21, 2017 13:41
OSCE/ODIHR opens its observation mission in Armenia
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017