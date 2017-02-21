Armenian Prime Minister to visit Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will pay a two-day official visit to Georgia, starting from February 23, by the invitation of Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.

Armenian Government informed that Karen Karapetyan will have a meeting with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi.



The parties will discuss a number of issues on the agenda of Armenian-Georgian cooperation.