Armenian Prime Minister to visit Georgia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan will pay a two-day official visit to Georgia, starting from February 23, by the invitation of Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
Armenian Government informed that Karen Karapetyan will have a meeting with Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili and Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili in Tbilisi.
The parties will discuss a number of issues on the agenda of Armenian-Georgian cooperation.
