Serzh Sargsyan starts official visit to Moscow

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan arrived on an official visit to Moscow today.
Armenian presidential press service noted that the official welcome ceremony for Serzh Sargsyan took place at Vnukovo International Airport.
Serzh Sargsyan will visit Moscow State Institute of International Relations today.
Armenian President departed for Moscow upon invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
