Armenia FM to meet UN Secretary General

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian departed for New York today.
Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Edward Nalbandian would attend events, dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Armenia’s membership to the United Nations.
Meeting of Edward Nalbandian with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is scheduled.
