Edward Nalbandian to visit Warsaw

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will leave for Warsaw on April 12.
Armenian MFA informed that Edward Nalbandian will take part in the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Visegrad Four and Eastern Partnership member states.
