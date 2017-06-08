Armenia implements GRECO recommendations only partially

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Group of States against Corruption of the Council of Europe (GRECO) concluded that by the end of 2016 Armenia registered progress in the fight against corruption, but didn’t implement all recommendations for prevention of corruption among MPs and judges.

“By the end of 2016 Armenia has successfully implemented all of all GRECO’s recommendations related to criminalisation of corruption offences, and on transparency of political funding. However, none of GRECO recommendations related to preventing corruption among members of parliament were implemented by the end of 2016,” reads the GRECO report, published yesterday.



In addition, 43% of GRECO recommendations related to preventing corruption among judges were not implemented by the end of 2016.



Only 14% of recommendations were implemented fully, and 43% were partially implemented.



GRECO is a Council of Europe body that helps member states to identify deficiencies in national anti-corruption policies, prompting the necessary legislative, institutional and practical reforms. Currently it comprises the 47 Council of Europe member states, Belarus and the United States of America.