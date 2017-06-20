Armenia counts on “clear support” of EU members

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia counts on the "clear support” of the EU member states regarding the launching of the Visa Liberalization Dialogue.

Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian made that statement in his speech at the Eastern Partnership Ministerial meeting on June 19 in Luxembourg.



“Within a relatively short time-frame we managed to negotiate the new Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. The text has been initialed and we look forward to signing it at the upcoming summit.



Almost in parallel we discussed and agreed on the Partnership Priorities for 2017-2020. These two important documents will guide Armenia-EU partnership in coming years and help us to strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation,” the Minister said.