U.S. Embassy to issue visa in extended Armenian passport


Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Embassy to Armenia informs about issuing a visa in an extended Armenian passport, as long as it is valid at the time of visa issuance.

“An old-style passport with an exit stamp would also need to have the exit stamp valid beyond the indicated length of stay. The newer passport does not have an exit stamp, so as long as it is valid the U.S. Embassy can issue a visa to qualified applicants. In addition, anyone with a valid, non-damaged visa in an expired passport can travel with that visa in the expired passport along with their new valid passport as long as the biographical data is the same,” U.S. Embassy’s statement reads.

Foreign Policy | July 21, 2017 11:53
