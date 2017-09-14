Karapetyan holds phone call with Medvedev

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan had a phone conversation with Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev today.

Armenian Government informed that Karen Karapetyan congratulated his Russian counterpart on the occasion of his birthday, wishing him good health, prosperity, and new achievements.



Armenian Prime Minister shared his appreciation for Dmitry Medvedev’s personal contribution to development of allied relations between Armenia and Russian.



The parties agreed to put in their best efforts in order to make the relations between the two countries more active. The Prime Ministers were pleased to emphasize on evident positive trends in terms of increase of trade turnover in different sectors.



They also touched upon Dmitry Medvedev’s upcoming visit to Armenia and organization of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council session in Yerevan.