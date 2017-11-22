No obstacles or doubts about signing of Armenia-EU agreement

Yerevan/Mediamax/. There are no obstacles to signing of the new agreement between Armenia and the European Union, and it will be signed definitely on November 24 at the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels.

A reliable source within the European Commission informed Mediamax about it today.



The sourse stated that all EU member states already authorized the European Commission to sign the document.



Meanwhile, the source confirmed that the summit declaration isn’t fully agreed yet and “everything is being done to smooth out the differences”.