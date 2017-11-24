UK is delighted that Armenia is strengthening ties with the EU, Alan Duncan says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. UK Minister of State for Europe Sir Alan Duncan provided an op-ed to Mediamax on the eve of the EU Eastern Partnership Summit that opens in Brussels today.

The op-ed says:



“Today, Leaders and Foreign Ministers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine, and across the EU, will gather in Brussels for our Eastern Partnership Summit.



Since our first Eastern Partnership Summit in Prague in 2009, much has happened across the region. The strength of the partnership has remained steadfast and only grown in importance as a signal of our shared commitment to building democracy, prosperity, stability and increased co-operation together.



We are gathering in Brussels today to take stock of progress, to agree future priorities and to ensure that the crucial work of reform across the region continues. The UK wholeheartedly supports the vital work of the Eastern Partnership. And we will continue to promote those shared objectives in our bilateral cooperation too.



In Armenia the UK continues to support the ambitious reform programme of the Government. As Armenia prepares for the transition from a semi-presidential to a parliamentary democracy, the British Embassy is funding a project to increase Armenian parliamentarians’ understanding of their role in a parliamentary democracy, including accountability to the electorate and effective scrutiny of the work of Government.



During my visit to Armenia in September 2017, I announced that Armenia would benefit from a new multi million pound fund from 2018 to support governance and economic reforms in Armenia. I am delighted that plans are on track for delivery and our Good Governance Fund will help deliver programmes to strengthen Armenia’s reforms.



The recent appointment by the UK Prime Minister of Mark Pritchard MP as Trade and Investment Envoy to Armenia reflects the UK’s commitment to strengthening bilateral trade and investment links between our two countries.



The UK is delighted that Armenia is strengthening and deepening ties with the European Union through the signing of a Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement.



At the Eastern Partnership Summit today, the United Kingdom will be clear on our strong support for the Eastern Partnership initiative. That remains the case today and it will remain the case in the future. As the UK leaves the EU, our shared objectives and priorities in the Eastern neighbourhood will not change and we will continue to work with our allies and friends across Europe to deliver on those objectives”.