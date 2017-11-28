EU Ambassador highlights benefits of the new agreement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Switalski stated today that “the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement holds huge importance and opens a new door for cooperation”.



The agreement was signed on November 24 in Brussels.



“The signing of this document is a mutual success for all of us, and it is very important to implement it in the best possible way. We are already preparing the necessary basics,” said Piotr Switalski.



According to the Ambassador, Armenian citizens will benefit greatly from exact, efficient execution of the agreement.



“The agreement provides for better protection of human rights and reinforces the rule of law. The EU will share its experience in good governance. This agreement will also have economic benefits, as it can promote EU investment in Armenia and boost trade,” he said.



Ambassador Switalski also noted that the European Union is going to increase financial assistance to Armenia by 25%.