Armenian delegation participates in CSTO sessions in Minsk

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan participated in joint session of CSTO Council of Council of Foreign Ministers, Council of Defense Ministers and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Councils, held today in Minsk.

According to Armenian MFA, the ministers touched upon the implementation of decisions, made during the session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), held in Yerevan in 2016.



The sides also discussed issues on collaboration in coordination of foreign policies of CSTO member states, the development of military and military technical cooperation, information security and fight against terrorism. The recent developments in Syria and Middle East were also covered during the session.



Edward Nalbandian stressed that CSTO Collective Security Strategy until 2025, adopted by the organization in Yerevan last year, provides for all the plans to be realized further.



Within the frames of the session, Vigen Sargsyan met with his partners from CSTO member states, including Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.



