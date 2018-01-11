Russian and U.S. generals to meet in Baku

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In January, U.S. Army General Curtis M. Scaparrotti, Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) and head of Allied Command Operations (ACO) of NATO, will meet with Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation Valery Gerasimov in Baku.

According to TASS, BuzzFeed informed about this on Sunday.



This would be the first meeting since 2013, when the administration of ex-President of the United States Barack Obama imposed a ban on personal contacts between the head of NATO’s ACO and his Russian counterpart.



In October of 2017, Chairman of the NATO Military Committee Petr Pavel informed that Russia and NATO were able to make the first steps in restoring relations.