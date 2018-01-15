Armenian President to speak at PACE session on January 24

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On January 24 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will deliver a speech within at the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg.

The information was provided today by press service of PACE.



Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Rasmussen will also adreess the PACE session on January 24.



