Armenian President to speak at PACE session on January 24

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On January 24 President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will deliver a speech within at the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg.
The information was provided today by press service of PACE.
Prime Minister of Denmark Lars Rasmussen will also adreess the PACE session on January 24.
Serzh Sargsyan’s latest speech at the session of PACE took place in October of 2013.
President Sargsyan had another speech in June of 2011.
