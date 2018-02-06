Trump calls pro-Armenian Congressman Schiff “the biggest liar”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. U.S. President Donald Trump has tweeted insults at Congressman Adam Schiff, one of the most famous members of Armenian lobby in Washington.

Little Adam Schiff, who is desperate to run for higher office, is one of the biggest liars and leakers in Washington, right up there with Comey, Warner, Brennan and Clapper! Adam leaves closed committee hearings to illegally leak confidential information. Must be stopped! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018



