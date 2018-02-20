Lebanese President to visit Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun will arrive in Armenia on a state visit on February 21.
President Aoun will have meetings with the Armenian President, Parliament Speaker, and Prime Minister.
The Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II will receive Michel Aoun at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.
The Lebanese President will also pay visits to Matenadaran and Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.