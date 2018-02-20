580 views

Lebanese President to visit Armenia


Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Lebanon Michel Aoun will arrive in Armenia on a state visit on February 21.

President Aoun will have meetings with the Armenian President, Parliament Speaker, and Prime Minister.

The Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, His Holiness Karekin II will receive Michel Aoun at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

The Lebanese President will also pay visits to Matenadaran and Tumo Center for Creative Technologies.

