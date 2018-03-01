380 views

Armenia and UN discuss upcoming La Francophonie summit


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has introduced UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the course of preparations for the Summit of La Francophonie, which is due to take place in Armenia this October.

Antonio Guterres has welcomed the decision to host the summit in Yerevan and reiterated his commitment to facilitate the strengthening of the UN’s permanently growing cooperation with the International Organization of La Francophonie and Armenia.

During the meeting on February 27, Secretary General Guterres also reaffirmed the UN’s continuous support to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and on the basis of the proposals of the co-chairs.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | March 1, 2018 09:19
Armenia and UN discuss upcoming La Francophonie summit

Education | February 28, 2018 17:21
Slavonic University and Teach For Armenia agree to cooperate

Education | February 28, 2018 16:44
Araratian Baccalaureate gains international recognition
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018