Armenia and UN discuss upcoming La Francophonie summit

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Permanent Representative of Armenia to the UN Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has introduced UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to the course of preparations for the Summit of La Francophonie, which is due to take place in Armenia this October.

Antonio Guterres has welcomed the decision to host the summit in Yerevan and reiterated his commitment to facilitate the strengthening of the UN’s permanently growing cooperation with the International Organization of La Francophonie and Armenia.



During the meeting on February 27, Secretary General Guterres also reaffirmed the UN’s continuous support to the peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and on the basis of the proposals of the co-chairs.