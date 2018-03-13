Lebanese PM to continue “Rafik Hariri’s mission”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri said that Armenia and Lebanon are in successful relations in various sectors, especially in business.

Saad Hariri said this during the dinner in honor of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.



“Lebanese Armenians have always played a significant role in the development of those relations, particularly taking into consideration the fact that they are considered to be active leaders in our national life, workforce, production, culture, education and arts,” Lebanese PM said.

