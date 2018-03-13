Lebanese PM to continue “Rafik Hariri’s mission”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Lebanon Saad Hariri said that Armenia and Lebanon are in successful relations in various sectors, especially in business.
Saad Hariri said this during the dinner in honor of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.
“Lebanese Armenians have always played a significant role in the development of those relations, particularly taking into consideration the fact that they are considered to be active leaders in our national life, workforce, production, culture, education and arts,” Lebanese PM said.
According to Saad Hariri, late Rafik Hariri, former PM of Lebanon, attached special importance to the development of relations between Armenia and Lebanon, becoming the first Lebanese high-ranking official, who paid three visits to Armenia from 1997.
“I am hopeful to continue his mission, always prioritizing the interests and friendship between our peoples,” he said.
Karen Karapetyan expressed hope that the agreements between the two countries will soon be implemented, giving a new impeturs and quality to deepening of multilateral collaboration between Armenian and Lebanese people.
