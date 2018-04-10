German Minister wants to include Armenia and Georgia among “safe countries”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. German Federal Minister of the Interior, Building and Community (BMI) Horst Seehofer intends to put efforts in recognizing Georgia and Armenia among so-called "safe countries”.

According to Russian service of Deutsche Welle, Parliamentary State Secretary at BMI Stephan Meyer told this in an interview to Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.



According to him, Horst Seehofer intends to make sure Georgia and Armenia are included among Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria as “safe countries”. This is aimed at facilitating the application process for providing asylum.



The number of petitions from citizens of Armenia and Georgia is significant, while only a few of them receive positive response, Stephan Meyer said.



In 2017, 3 462 people from Georgia and 3 857 from Armenia have applied for asylum in Germany.



Before formation of current coalition at the beginning of 2018, its participants CDU/CSU Conservative Bloc and Social Democrats agreed to add Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia to the list of “safe countries”. Deportation to these countries is carried out in accordance with facilitated and fast procedure.



In September of 2014 the initiative of German government was approved on listing Serbia, FYROM and Bosnia and Herzegovina among “safe countries”. Later Albania, Kosovo and Montenegro were included.