Armenian President holds a phone talk with Vladimir Putin

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin today.
“The presidents have discussed the agenda of interstate relations and touched upon the current situation in Armenia as well. The parties have noted that all processes should pass in accordance with the Armenian Constitution,” reports the presidential press service.
