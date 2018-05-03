Armenian President receives CIS ambassadors

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Ambassadors of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Armenia, as well as Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Armenia.
According to Armenian presidential press service, they discussed issues of bilateral collaboration.
President and Ambassadors also exchanged ideas on the current political situation in Armenia.
