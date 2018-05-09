6194 views

Russian President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter today to Nikol Pashinyan on taking the position of Prime Minister of Armenia.

“I am hopeful that your activity as the leader of the Armenian government will contribute to further strengthening of friendly and allied relations between our countries, as well as partnership within the frames of CIS, Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organization,” the letter reads.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | May 8, 2018 18:06
CoE Secretary General congratulated Nikol Pashinyan

Politics | May 8, 2018 17:07
Armenian President and newly-elected PM meet

Foreign Policy | May 8, 2018 16:10
EU looks forward to working with Nikol Pashinyan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe