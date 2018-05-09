Russian President congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter today to Nikol Pashinyan on taking the position of Prime Minister of Armenia.
“I am hopeful that your activity as the leader of the Armenian government will contribute to further strengthening of friendly and allied relations between our countries, as well as partnership within the frames of CIS, Eurasian Economic Union and Collective Security Treaty Organization,” the letter reads.
