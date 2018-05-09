Latvian FM congratulates Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgars Rinkevics congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on taking the position of Armenia’s Prime Minister.
“We are looking forward to implementing EU-Armenia Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, strengthening Eastern partnership and developing Armenian-Latvian relations. I wish you success tackling many challenges ahead,” the Latvian official posted on Twitter.
