Al-Qaeda in Azerbaijan: Haspel and Sargsyan’s testimonies

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The U.S. Senate’s confirmation hearing of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director nominee Gina Haspel on May 9 has revealed that she worked in Azerbaijan 20 years ago.

“On Aug. 7, 1998, while she was serving as chief of the CIA’s station in Baku, Azerbaijan, Haspel’s career took a turn. Al-Qaeda launched simultaneous bombings against U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania, killing 224 people, including 12 Americans. A few days later, Haspel received a middle-of-the-night call summoning her to the office, where she learned that two senior al-Qaeda associates linked to the bombings were heading to the former Soviet republic. Working with Azerbaijan’s KGB-trained intelligence service, Haspel organized an operation to intercept the men. Haspel won a CIA award for her work,” reports The Washington Post.



