Armenian PM and Iranian President have a phone conversation

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with President of Iran Hassan Rouhani.
According to the press service of the Armenian government, in a conversation on May 13 the Iranian President congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Armenia’s Prime Minister and wished him success in this responsible position.
The sides exchanged ideas on the recent developments regarding Iran’s nuclear program. In this context they expressed hope that the situation will be settled through negotiations.
The Armenian PM and Iranian President attached importance to the necessity of successful implementation of ongoing joint programs in all sectors.
The sides decided to make agreements on the program of the upcoming meetings.
