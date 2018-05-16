We aim for active cooperation with EAEU, says Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has stated that Armenia is aiming at active cooperation with EAEU partners.

“The discussion on EAEU in the Armenian society proceeds from the fact that resolution of administrative issues and transition to new, common regulating mechanisms along with presence of certain obstacles have yet to meet the expectations of getting concrete results for business, which is the foundation of Eurasian integration. I believe EAEU members’ joint efforts and consistency in chasing tangible results on a daily basis can put to rest many of these talks,” Pashinyan said at the Eurasian Supreme Council in Sochi.



The Prime Minister also stressed Armenia’s interest in being a part of the mentioned efforts and noted that the priority is to secure growth in economic collaboration, put the emphasis on high and advanced technologies, and provide equal conditions to all business entities.



Touching on the new Armenian government’s program, Nikol Pashinyan has stressed they plan no changes in the foreign policy.



“I reiterate Armenia’s commitment to international obligations, including those within the Eurasian Economic Union,” Pashinyan said.