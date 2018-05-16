Donald Trump congratulates Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of the United States of America Donald Trump congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on his election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

“I look forward to working with you on the many areas of mutual interest for our two countries, including strengthening trade ties, democratic institutions, and regional security,” reads Donald Trump’s statement, which was shared by the Embassy of Armenia to U.S.

“Progress on fighting corruption, bringing all political parties together, and peacefully solving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will help these efforts and ensure Armenia’s bright future.

Best wishes to you and the people of Armenia,” U.S. President wrote to Nikol Pashinyan.