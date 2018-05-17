Minsk Group Co-Chairs to meet Armenia’s new leadership in June

Yerevan/Mediamax/. OSCE Minsk Group plans to meet with the new Armenian leadership in June, the co-chairs have stated after the meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on May 15 in Paris.

“The Minister and Co-Chairs discussed modalities for moving the peace process forward. The Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk informed the participants regarding the relatively stable situation on the Line of Contact. Minister Mammadyarov expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to resume active negotiations as soon as possible,” reads the co-chairs’ statement.

The previous visit of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh took place in February 2018. After the visit, the mediators urged all involved parties “to refrain from inflammatory statements and provocative actions”.