Sweden is our important partner, Armenian FM says



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said today that Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) will open up new perspectives for Armenia-EU, as well as Armenia-Sweden bilateral relations.

According to Armenian MFA, Minister Mnatsakanyan said this at the meeting with Deputy Speaker of Swedish Parliament (Riksdag) Björn Söder.

 

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said that Sweden has been Armenia’s important partner since the independence. 

 

The sides attached importance to the soonest possible ratification of CEPA by Riksdag. Swedish parliamentarians assured that they will put efforts to finalize the ratification process as soon as possible.

