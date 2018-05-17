Yerevan to continue strengthening ties within CSTO

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said today that Armenia always attaches importance to efficient cooperation within the frames of CSTO, an important element of security in Armenia.

According to Armenian MFA, Minister Mnatsakanyan said this at the meeting with Secretary General of Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov.



Zohrab Mnatsakanyan remarked that Armenia will continue consistent efforts in strengthening allied collaboration with members of CSTO.