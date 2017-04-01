Charles Aznavour: “Find the right doors and open them”

Charles Aznavour - you can call that name in any corner of the world and look for no epithets to introduce the man. A talent that attracts viewers for many years. A living legend, beloved by millions. The 92-year-old star still tours around the world and gathers sold-out halls and arenas.



He will perform on the stage of Kremlin on April 5, and he will hold an unprecedented meeting with his Russian fans to support the Aznavour for Armenia Charitable Fund. Ahead of the Moscow concert, maestro told Mediamax about his roots, the secrets of international fame, and Armenian performers.



- Maestro, many performers achieve fame only in their own country. The same doesn’t concern you. What is your secret? How did you earn the love of the whole world?



- I always have and do strive to be close to my audience. I learn languages, find translators. I believe that a performer should speak to their audience in the audience’s language. That is why I sing in seven languages, and I try to speak to my listeners in their mother tongue. This year I started learning Japanese.



Besides, I’m very curious, so I’ve never limited myself. It was interesting to meet other cultures and win hearts worldwide, and I did everything for it. It’s a great physical effort as well. I used to give three concerts a day when I was young - in the morning, in the evening and at night. I took the last flight to the next city and did the same there. Not many people can keep up with such rhythm, so I suppose, that’s why I’m still touring at age 92.



- You are adored in Armenia. Armenian people care about every word you utter. What would you like to tell them today?



- I already said the most important words in my songs.



- What can you say about Armenia’s future? Do you think the key is in our hands?



- Everything is in our hands. My fate is the evidence of that. But first, you need to choose the right doors and be able to open them.



- Did your background help you in building career?



- Of course. I believe one can be strong only if they know and respect their roots.



- You always follow French music life. Do you follow the development of modern Armenian music?



- I know well and love Armenian composers, for instance, Arno Babajanyan. As for the young performers, I know more names from the Armenian Diaspora, but I’m certain there are many talented people within the republic. They differ by a specific manner and sensuality of performance.



Photo: Nicolas Aznavour