James Stavridis: International security is a complex chessboard

On May 2-6, the Command and Staff Faculty of Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute held an executive program on international security, organized by the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University (USA).



Mediamax asked Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy Dean James Stavridis to comment on the content of the course.



A retired U.S. Navy admiral, James Stavridis served as commander, U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe (2009 to 2013). In 2016, he was considered as a potential vice-presidential running mate by the Hillary Clinton campaign.



- How did the idea come up to hold a course such as that at the Armenian Defense Ministry’s Military Institute?



- During the week of May 1, 2017, faculty from the International Security Studies Program of The Fletcher School, Tufts University conducted a five-day Executive Program on “International Conflict, Decision-Making & Crisis Management” for the Armenian Ministry of Defense.



The program was sponsored by the Tavitian Foundation. Among its educational activities the Foundation strives to strengthen governance in Armenia through programs that are focused on human and intellectual capacity-building at various governmental ministries and agencies.



The idea for this program came from Aso Tavitian, the Foundations president. The Tavitian Foundation has sponsored educational programs for over 300 talented individuals from Armenia at Fletcher.



The Executive Program for the Armenian MOD was designed and taught by Fletcher School Professors, Dr. Richard Shultz and Dr. Michele Malvesti.



- Which courses did the program contain?



- It consisted of the following three courses:



1) 21st Century Irregular Warfare;

2) National Security Decision-Making;

3) Complex Conflicts, Crisis Management, and Interagency Collaboration.



The attendees for the program were drawn mainly from the Armenian MOD’s Command and Staff Faculty, including specialists from the National Defense Research University, which is under the academic supervision of Professor, Lieutenant-General Hayk Kotanjian.



James Stavridis and Vigen Sargsyan Photo: Press service of Armenian Defense Ministry