Jean-Francois Charpentier: New Armenia-EU agreement will create a solid foundation

The exclusive interview of Ambassador of France to Armenia Jean-Francois Charpentier for Mediamax



- Mr Ambassador, first let me congratulate you with the French National Day. You mentioned at one of your recent press conferences that Armenian-French relations are in need of a new dynamics. How should that new dynamics appear and which sectors need it more than others ?



- I would like the relations to see a “different charge” rather than a “new one”. The quality and saturation of political, personal ties between our two countries condition our bilateral relations, although my impression is that they are limited to stereotypes sometimes. I noticed that some Armenian media outlets share my opinion. Much like them, I believe we should upgrade the relations between our countries and add a more material component to them.



I’ve been working on strengthening our economic relations for three years. Despite being one of the main investors in Armenia, France has a modest role as a trade partner. I can state that today both countries have the desire to develop a more ambitious cooperation in sectors that are promising for Armenia, such as agriculture, energy, tourism, digital technologies, healthcare.



The French Healthcare Days, held in Armenia on July 6-7, are the evidence of that.



- Perhaps, Armenia and France could think of formats to connect young people in the two countries.



- The French University in Armenia sends students to France each year to continue their education or for internship. Other ways of stable cooperation are implemented on the level of local self-governed bodies. For instance, France-Ashtarak-Armenie Cultural Union organized a summer academy in the French city of Romans this July.



Despite that progress, many existing initiatives ceased operating. The Embassy of France encourages Armenian schools to renew cooperation programs. Especially with modern communication means in mind, it would be hurtful to lose the contact between the Armenian and French youth.



Finally, in the perspective of the 2018 Francophonie Summit in Armenia, I am happy that the International Organization of La Francophonie and Armenian Government agreed to jointly organize international events that will gather young people.



- France elected a new President, whose political force defeated traditional parties and won the majority in the Parliament. Do you think that could give a sense of renewal to Armenian-French ties as well ?



- By electing Macron President and giving him the majority of Parliament seats, French people showed their preference for the modern, mobile, and open attitude towards Europe. As for the Armenian-French relations, you saw for yourselves that Emmanuel Macron paid the symbolic tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide at the Monument of Komitas in Paris on April 24. That step was a statement to the continuous policy of his predecessors, starting from President Chirac.



Nevertheless, the fight for recognition of the Genocide isn’t the only issue on France’s agenda with Armenia. Armenia and France will continue expanding the political, economic, and cultural ties. Apart from traditional political dialogue, we want to build partnership in all possible fields of cooperation.



Jean-Francois Charpentier Photo: PAN Photo