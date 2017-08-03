Patrick Derham: The greatest resource of Armenia is the human capital

At the invitation of the Ayb Educational Foundation, Patrick Derham, the Head Master of Westminster School, visited Armenia.



The visit has been organized within the framework of the rollout of the Araratian Baccalaureate educational program to schools in Armenia, for the purpose of establishing cooperation and exchange of practice. While in Armenia Patrick Derham visited Ayb School, as well as UWC Dilijan College, Dilijan Central School, Tumo Center for Creative Technologies and American University of Armenia to get acquainted with the innovative projects and reforms carried out in Armenia’s education sector.



Mediamax talked to Patrick Derham.



- These were the best 6 days I have ever experienced. My visit exceeded my expectations. It was an absolute pleasure to meet all those amazing people and see the extraordinary history, culture and heritage. It’s my first visit, but it will not be the last one.



One of the two things I won't forget ever is the visit to the Armenian Genocide museum. It was deeply moving. The other one was talking to people - all of them had stories to tell. I am looking forward to my next visit.



Photo: Ayb Foundation