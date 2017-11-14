Garabed Antranikian: Armenia should bring intelligence and emotions together

Mediamax’s exclusive interview with world-famous microbiologist, President of Hamburg University of Technology, Professor Garabed Antranikian



Garabed Antranikian is a recipient of Environment Prize of the German Environment Foundation, the most coveted European environmental award. Dr. Antranikian has achieved unprecedented success in the development of environmentally friendly products, particularly in production of new materials and fuels from renewable resources.



- Dr. Antranikian, recently you have been selected Chairman of Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) Advisory Board. How do you assess your cooperation with FAST and what prospects do you see?



- I started cooperating with FAST only recently. As Chairman of the Advisory Board I have the duty to try to organize certain things that will especially develop the science in Armenia. Our collaboration with FAST is excellent. I have noticed that everything works very well and on time. We are hopeful to develop this project for the future.



The time limit is very important here, you have to be fast in sciences and technologies. You may have the best ideas, but if you are slow, you cannot reach the world. We have to be efficient, and I am very optimistic about our work and projects in the future.



FAST CEO Armen Orujyan and Garabed Antranikian Photo: FAST